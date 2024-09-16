Phoenix student wins prestigious national award

Harry was awarded this top honour by Lord Lingfield at the House of Lords after competing against thousands of cadets. His commitment to service, education, and community involvement truly set him apart.

In addition to his cadet role, Harry volunteers with The Boys' Brigade, supports local church initiatives, and revitalised his community library by launching free homework and IT support sessions. His leadership and mentorship have made a profound impact on those around him.

Guy Horridge OBE, Chief Executive of Cadet Vocational College, praised Harry, saying: “Harry’s dedication to service, education, and community involvement exemplifies the very best qualities the Westminster Award seeks to recognise and celebrate in its young people. We are immensely proud of Harry and the twelve remarkable finalists whose passion, leadership, and dedication inspire us all! Together, they showcase the very best of what young people can achieve!"

Mike Smith Headteacher at Phoenix said: "Harry has taken every opportunity he could during his time at the school, one of these being the combined cadet force. We started cadets in 2017 with a Royal Navy section, but now have the Royal Air Force and Royal Marines to complement the RN.

"In the last two years we have had a First Sea Lord cadet, two Lord Lieutenant cadets and now Harry with this amazing achievement, clearly the CCF is having a massive impact on both the students and community at large. We now wish Harry the best of luck as he starts university."

By Mike Smith - Contributor