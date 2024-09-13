New combined A&E will lead to efficient care

The healthcare facility, also known as The Midland Met, and run by Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, will open on 6 October.

From this date, patients normally attending A&E at the Trust’s Sandwell Hospital will use the Midland Met for emergency, life-threatening care.

Meanwhile from 10 November patients normally attending City Hospital for emergency care, will have access to Midland Met’s A&E department.

A&E Matron Michael Brennan explained: “The Midland Met’s A&E department is for life threatening injuries. Patients attending the unit can expect a number of benefits.

“We can treat, diagnose and discharge patients more efficiently as we have all our doctors and specialties under one roof. Heart attack patients will be brought in by ambulance and taken straight to the specialist department to receive immediate care.

“Meanwhile, stroke patients will be assessed by the specialist stroke team within A&E. And there’s a dedicated children’s A&E department with its own colourful and comfortable waiting area and entrance.”

A&Es should be used for life-threatening conditions.

These can be:

Signs of a heart attack or stroke

Sudden confusion (delirium)

Severe difficulty breathing

Choking

Blood loss

Severe injuries after a serious accident or assault

A fit (also known as a seizure)

Sudden, rapid swelling

The Emergency Department at the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital. Photo: Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust

The existing Sandwell Hospital site will be renamed as the Sandwell Health Campus and will have an expanded Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) on site.

UTCs provide medical help when it’s not a life-threatening emergency.

They can treat:

Sprains and strains

Suspected broken bones

Injuries, cuts and bruises

Stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhoea

Skin infections and rashes

High temperature in children and adults

Mental health concerns

Patients unsure about where to go should contact NHS 111 online. All patients should attend their appointments as planned and ensure they are attending the right location.

The organisation has also created a detailed leaflet that will be distributed to residents with more information about the changes before the closures take place which can also be found at swbh.nhs.uk/our-new-hospital/.

By Anuji Evans - Contributor