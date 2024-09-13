New combined A&E will lead to efficient care
The new Midland Metropolitan University Hospital (MMUH) in Smethwick will combine two accident and emergency departments on one site – leading to more efficient care.
The healthcare facility, also known as The Midland Met, and run by Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, will open on 6 October.
From this date, patients normally attending A&E at the Trust’s Sandwell Hospital will use the Midland Met for emergency, life-threatening care.
Meanwhile from 10 November patients normally attending City Hospital for emergency care, will have access to Midland Met’s A&E department.
A&E Matron Michael Brennan explained: “The Midland Met’s A&E department is for life threatening injuries. Patients attending the unit can expect a number of benefits.
“We can treat, diagnose and discharge patients more efficiently as we have all our doctors and specialties under one roof. Heart attack patients will be brought in by ambulance and taken straight to the specialist department to receive immediate care.
“Meanwhile, stroke patients will be assessed by the specialist stroke team within A&E. And there’s a dedicated children’s A&E department with its own colourful and comfortable waiting area and entrance.”
A&Es should be used for life-threatening conditions.
These can be:
Signs of a heart attack or stroke
Sudden confusion (delirium)
Severe difficulty breathing
Choking
Blood loss
Severe injuries after a serious accident or assault
A fit (also known as a seizure)
Sudden, rapid swelling
The existing Sandwell Hospital site will be renamed as the Sandwell Health Campus and will have an expanded Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) on site.
UTCs provide medical help when it’s not a life-threatening emergency.
They can treat:
Sprains and strains
Suspected broken bones
Injuries, cuts and bruises
Stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhoea
Skin infections and rashes
High temperature in children and adults
Mental health concerns
Patients unsure about where to go should contact NHS 111 online. All patients should attend their appointments as planned and ensure they are attending the right location.
The organisation has also created a detailed leaflet that will be distributed to residents with more information about the changes before the closures take place which can also be found at swbh.nhs.uk/our-new-hospital/.
By Anuji Evans - Contributor