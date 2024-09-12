Stafford firm's support for memory walk

The team from Bayliss & Cooke are sponsoring the Walk To Remember that will take place on Saturday, 5 October in the grounds of the Shugborough Estate.

The 5km route will take supporters along the banks of the rivers Sow and Trent, and past the ancestral home of the Anson family – Shugborough Hall – as they reflect on memories of loved ones.

Neil Atkinson, from Bayliss & Cooke, said: “We are very pleased to be supporting such an important event that will mean so much to so many people.

“We’re always keen to offer our backing to local organisations and campaigns, and Katharine House Hospice plays a vital role in our community so we are happy to be involved in the walk.”

The route is on fully accessible pathways so everyone can take part and there will be a special display for the walkers to make a dedication to their loved ones.

The walk starts at 4.30pm and there will be free parking and facilities – dogs are also welcome!

At the end of the walk, those taking part will gather in the gardens for a moment of reflection before switching on the LED tea lights they are given as dusk falls.

Katharine House Hospice helps local adults with complex progressive illnesses from diagnosis to the end of life through free, high quality specialist palliative care, advice and guidance and also supports those close to them.

The hospice has over 200 staff and over 580 volunteers, and all its services are offered free of charge.

As a charity, it relies on the kindness and generosity of the local community to help generate two thirds of the funds needed to continue its care – almost £4 million each year.

By Rachel Jones - Contributor