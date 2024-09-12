Lichfield-born Britain's Got Talent finalist performing in Oldbury this weekend

Born in Lichfield into a musical family it became obvious to her parents that she had a natural musical ability. She had piano lessons gaining her first degree for Classical performance at 15 from Trinity College London and her second from the Guildhall School of Music tutored by the late Johnny Dankworth.

She was an appointed church organist from the age of 11 and when time allows still can be seen at Church Services.

Her music has taken her around the world. She has performed in seven American states, Europe, and a very special performance in Delhi, India.

She performed at St James’s Palace for 10 years where she met several members of the Royal Family and has accompanied many celebrities and performed with the James Last Orchestra.

In 2011 she was a finalist in Britain's Got Talent and in 2024 a semi finalist in Holland's Got Talent. Her TV and radio work still continues, and again she makes a return guest appearance playing the famous Wurlitzer in Blackpool Tower for a charity event which last year raised £86,000 for two hospices.

Jean is sought after by organ societies throughout the UK on a regular basis and has also played in America, Germany, Italy, Holland, Switzerland. Jean’s range of music is vast, ranging from classical composers to modern day music but she excels herself when playing her Yamaha Electone EL900 with her own magnificent arrangements of music from the 40s.

A night not to be missed here locally at Warley Baptist Church, Castle Road East, Oldbury. Tickets £10, doors open at 6.15pm, with parking available at the rear of the church.

By Kim Yeomans - Contributor