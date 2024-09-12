College unveils state-of-the-art hair and beauty facilities

The ‘Oasis’ salon is furnished with industry standard facilities that will provide aspiring hairdressing, barbering and beauty students with incredible hands-on experience in a fully operational salon.

This exciting opportunity allows students to practice their skills in a real-world setting, under the supervision of experienced professionals.

Staff and students will be welcoming customers into the salon, where Level 3 students will be taking appointments from members of the public; Hair appointments from Tuesday, 17 September and Barbering Thursday, 19 September.

Alicia Mason, Head of Hair and Beauty at Halesowen College, has overseen the refurbishments, seeing the salon as a professional learning environment for students that meets the highest standards and offers a wide range of services to cater to all hair and beauty needs.

Aaron Gibbons, Construction Contracts Manager at E. Manton Limited, said: "It has been a pleasure working with Halesowen College to help create such a wonderful learning and training opportunity for students from across the region and a great privilege to continue our working relationship with them."

Jacquie Carman, Principal at Halesowen College said: "This is a really exciting venture for Halesowen College. The salon is a fantastic development that has been designed to equip our students with the skill-set they need to become qualified professionals in the hair and beauty industry."

The new hair facilities. Photo: Halesowen College

For more information, please contact the salon on 0121 602 7613.

By Hayley Edwards - Contributor