College unveils state-of-the-art hair and beauty facilities
Halesowen College is thrilled to announce the opening of its brand new hair and beauty salon at its Whittingham Road campus.
The ‘Oasis’ salon is furnished with industry standard facilities that will provide aspiring hairdressing, barbering and beauty students with incredible hands-on experience in a fully operational salon.
This exciting opportunity allows students to practice their skills in a real-world setting, under the supervision of experienced professionals.
Staff and students will be welcoming customers into the salon, where Level 3 students will be taking appointments from members of the public; Hair appointments from Tuesday, 17 September and Barbering Thursday, 19 September.
Alicia Mason, Head of Hair and Beauty at Halesowen College, has overseen the refurbishments, seeing the salon as a professional learning environment for students that meets the highest standards and offers a wide range of services to cater to all hair and beauty needs.
Aaron Gibbons, Construction Contracts Manager at E. Manton Limited, said: "It has been a pleasure working with Halesowen College to help create such a wonderful learning and training opportunity for students from across the region and a great privilege to continue our working relationship with them."
Jacquie Carman, Principal at Halesowen College said: "This is a really exciting venture for Halesowen College. The salon is a fantastic development that has been designed to equip our students with the skill-set they need to become qualified professionals in the hair and beauty industry."
For more information, please contact the salon on 0121 602 7613.
By Hayley Edwards - Contributor