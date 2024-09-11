Halesowen care home raises £300 for local project at community BBQ

The event, which was well attended by the local community, featured a bouncy castle, barbecue, live music and raffle. Guests also had the chance to tour the care home and learn more about The Halesowen Project, which offers a welcoming space for retired citizens to socialize and enjoy refreshments without membership fees.

Following the barbecue, Home Manager Jo Cox visited The Halesowen Project to formally donate the funds raised. During the visit, The Halesowen Project expressed their gratitude for the support and highlighted how the donation will be used to purchase new furniture for their centre, helping to maintain a comfortable environment for the elderly community.

Jo Cox, Home Manager, remarked, "We’re proud to support The Halesowen Project for the Elderly. The funds raised will help enhance their facilities, ensuring they can continue to serve the community effectively. Shenstone Court Care Home remains committed to supporting local initiatives that benefit the community.”

Residents and guests enjoy the entertainment. Photo: Shenstone Care Home

Shenstone Court, which officially opened earlier this year, provides luxurious residential, dementia, and respite care with exceptional personalised care. The dedicated team look forward to continuing their support for the local community and is planning to host a fundraising event during their upcoming Biscuit ‘n’ Brew coffee morning on Friday, 27 September, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

£300 was raised on the day. Photo: Shenstone Care Home

By Gemma Davies - Contributor