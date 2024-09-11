Foundation supports free educational visits to Dudley Zoo and Castle

Schools within Dudley and Sandwell with a minimum proportion of 40 per cent pupil premium will now be able to take advantage of complimentary school trips for self-guided visits or outreach sessions, where the zoo visits them, throughout this academic year. The Zoo and Castle will also offer eligible schools 50 per cent towards coach travel to the attraction.

The Richardson family business was founded more than 70 years ago and, following years of charitable giving, the Richardson Brothers Foundation was established in 2006 supporting a variety of charities and individuals.

Jan Jennings, on behalf of the Richardson Brothers Foundation, said: “Dudley Zoo and Castle is such an important attraction for the Black Country and does amazing conservation work with a national and international impact. The Foundation is really pleased to support travel, visit and education costs for children and young people in the region, so even more of them can experience all it has to offer.”

Jack Williams, DZC’s Head of Education and Conservation, said: “As part of our commitment as a 21st century zoo, we aim to inspire and excite children about the natural world by providing an opportunity to learn more about an incredible array of wildlife.

“We thank The Richardson Brothers Foundation for continuing to support our ongoing conservation work, by giving us the opportunity to engage with as many local primary school learners as possible, while alleviating financial pressures on schools and parents.”

By Your World Contributor