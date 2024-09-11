Birmingham mental health charity receives donation from homebuilder

Birmingham Mind, operating close to the homebuilder’s Tenchlee Place development in Hall Green, has been in operation for the last 60 years, providing mental health support and services to the residents of Birmingham.

With an active partnership with the NHS and other local organisations, it works to challenge the stigma that surrounds mental health. Providing high-quality services in a variety of settings, the charity offers person-centred support to enable people to be in control of their own lives.

Helen Wadley, CEO at Birmingham Mind, said: “We help people through supported housing, residential care, wellbeing hubs, crisis intervention services and our dedicated mental health helpline.

“Our helpline operates from 9am to 11pm daily and is available to all residents in Birmingham and Solihull. It receives around 450 calls and 90 online web chats each week and provides information to people experiencing mental health difficulties, or to those who are worried about people they know.”

Funds donated to Birmingham Mind support the operation of its Wellbeing Hub. It not only provides in-person, advice and information and signposting service, but it is a safe and quiet space in the city centre for those who need it.

The service is open to anyone, whether they have a mental health diagnosis or not. No appointments are needed, and people can remain anonymous if they wish.

Helen continued: “Birmingham Mind currently supports around 25,000 people, with our Helpline receiving over 17,000 calls in the last 12 months.

Birmingham Mind offers a vital service in supporting the mental health of all throughout Birmingham. Photo: David Wilson Home

“As a local charity, we rely heavily on fundraised and donated income to provide the services needed in our community. The Wellbeing Hub is a service we recognised as a need in our city, however, we could not have mobilised this new service without the money we receive from fundraised income.

“We would like to extend our sincere thanks to David Wilson Homes. Its donation will assist us in supporting our Wellbeing Hub for those in the Greater Birmingham area who seek assistance on a whole range of mental health issues.”

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “Mental health is the silent killer, we at David Wilson are keen to support this key charity as it, in turn, helps the people of Birmingham with their struggles.

“With this donation, we encourage anyone who is struggling to seek help either through the services of Birmingham Mind, or any other mental health support charity.”

David Wilson Homes Sales Adviser, Mandy, visited Birmingham Mind to find out about their services. Photo: Steve Baker

To find out more about the charity’s services, visit their website at Birmingham Mind.

By Callum James - Contributor