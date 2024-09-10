Wolverhampton family raise £8,000 for Macmillan with Caribbean themed coffee mornings

The event, which sees communities come together over food and drink, is the charity’s biggest annual fundraiser, helping to raise money for vital cancer support services across the region.

Last year £18 million was raised through Coffee Mornings across the UK, with people in the West Midlands contributing an incredible £1,310,910.

On average someone is diagnosed with cancer in the UK at least every 90 seconds and there are more than 3 million people living with cancer in the UK which is set to rise to 4 million by 2030. The need for Macmillan’s support services is greater than ever, so the charity is calling on supporters to get involved again and help make a difference for people living with cancer.

Marcia Cunnison, 55, from Wolverhampton has just hosted her 10th Macmillan Coffee Morning and raised more than £4,000 for Macmillan. Marcia, along with her sisters Julia and Sonia, family friend Doreen and mum Norma, host a unique Caribbean themed celebration each year which has now raised almost £8,000 for Macmillan since 2013.

Their determination to support Macmillan is driven by their personal experience of cancer. The ladies lost their sister (daughter of Norma) Doreen, to leukaemia when she was just 4-years-old and then two years ago, their uncle Elroy was diagnosed with bowel cancer when he was 68-years-old.

Marcia said: “Macmillan were brilliant when our uncle was diagnosed with bowel cancer. He had a really positive, practical support from his Macmillan nurse and also help with finances. But it’s not just the practical side of things, it’s the emotional support too. When he had finished treatment and came out on the other side, that’s when Macmillan really helped him.”

She continued: “When Doreen passed away in 1968, there was nothing like the type of support there is available now. So many people are affected by cancer and these experiences have really strengthened and motivated us to keep fundraising for Macmillan so people get the support they need. It’s a reminder of why we do what we do.”

The coffee afternoon event is organised each year by Marcia, Sonia and Julia, their 79-year-old mum Norma and family friend Doreen. Last year more than 100 people attended, helping the family to raise £2,369 for Macmillan.

Marcia said: “It’s a Macmillan Coffee Morning with a Caribbean twist! It really is a family affair. Our mum does the majority of the cooking as she’s a brilliant cook and also supported by family and friends with their contributions. We have Caribbean food, Caribbean music, assortment of cakes by Ionie Make Cakes, with games for the children in the garden. It’s a lot of fun. We even have our regular sponsor The Original Patty Company donate some patties and £350. The support we get from local companies, who either sponsor us or give us raffle prizes is just amazing, it’s a real community effort.”

Claire Spencer, Marketing Manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, says: “The countdown to Coffee Morning is officially on, and it’s always so fantastic to see so many people get involved. Whether it’s a chai afternoon, a ‘barks and bakes’ dog walk or a kitchen disco in the office, every Coffee Morning has the power to raise vital pennies and pounds which makes a huge difference to those living with cancer.”

This year’s Macmillan Coffee Morning will officially take place on Friday, 27 September, but people can get involved whenever and wherever they like.

Claire continued: “Macmillan relies almost entirely on public donations to make a difference, so every penny raised through Coffee Mornings helps us continue to do whatever it takes to help people living with cancer live life as fully as they can.”

To sign up to host a Coffee Morning or find out more information, visit macmillan.org.uk/coffee

By Chloe Ingham - Contributor