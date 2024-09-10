West Midlands will return to the UK’s biggest real estate conference in 2025

Led by the West Midlands Growth Company, a delegation of regional leaders and industry experts will travel to Leeds to promote some of the most significant development opportunities happening across Birmingham, Coventry and Warwickshire, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull, Walsall and Wolverhampton to potential investors.

In May this year, the West Midlands attended UKREiiF for the first time, creating one of the most exciting presences at the conference. Speakers such as the Mayor of the West Midlands Richard Parker and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight attracted more than 3,000 visitors to the West Midlands’ pavilion, as the region issued exciting updates on projects such as Wolverhampton’s Canalside South and Solihull’s Mell Square transformation.

Since then, momentum has continued to build, with plans approved for the £1.9 billion Birmingham Smithfield project and phase 2 of Moda’s New Garden Square masterplan, and a development agreement for Wolverhampton’s 12-acre City Centre West scheme.

With next year’s presence set to be even more impressive, the West Midlands Growth Company is offering a limited number of packages to become a partner of West Midlands at UKREiiF 2025. For more information, visit investwestmidlands.com/wm-at-ukreiif.

Neil Rami, Chief Executive. Photo: West Midlands Growth Company

Neil Rami, Chief Executive of the West Midlands Growth Company, said: “There was a real buzz around the West Midlands’ pavilion at this year’s UKREiiF. The thousands of industry figures and potential investors who came to see us couldn’t fail to be impressed by the collective ambition and momentum being built across our region.

“We look forward to showcasing our progress again next year and telling the broader story of how the cities and towns of the West Midlands are improving the lives of people who live and work here.”

By Josh Storer - Contributor