Friendship blooms for green-fingered care home resident, Rob, following tragic childhood accident

Following a cycling accident as a child, Rob acquired a brain injury which has impacted his life ever since. Battling with multiple strokes and surgeries for a number of years as a result of his accident, Rob has lived with cognitive complications since childhood, but his vibrancy and passion for life has never been brighter.

“Tending to tomatoes and peppers in the greenhouse is one of my favourite things to do - I am very proud of them!” Rob explains.

“I like to keep busy and working with Ade is always a lot of fun. He shows me how to do the gardening, grow vegetables, and other jobs like painting fences and simple DIY. It makes me happy to work with him and keep the home nice for other residents”

Since coming to live at Maplebrook Care Home in June 2023 and having the space and encouragement to explore his interests, the symptoms of Rob’s condition that can affect mood and behaviour have started to settle.

Commenting on his friendship with Rob, Ade Share said: “Rob is great company and really enjoys DIY and being outside, just like me! Helping with the smaller jobs keeps Rob’s senses sharp - he has to remember the next step in the process, what tools we might need, and solve simple problems like where best to plant certain bulbs and flowers in the garden. Rob is amazing - he’s fiercely independent and very capable - an asset to Maplebrook as well as a valued friend.”

Gardening is considered a meaningful activity for care home residents as nurturing plants and watching them grow can provide a strong sense of purpose and achievement for green-fingered residents like Rob. .

Speaking about Maplebrook’s approach to care, home manager, Kate Ingram, added: “We aim to encourage our residents’ individual interests and passions by building meaningful activities around them. Gardening is mindful and helps to support fine motor skills through handling small tools and seeds while providing a platform to connect with others who have similar interests, helping friendships to form and self esteem to rise as we have seen with Rob. We’re very proud of the home and all we offer here at Maplebrook.”

Maplebrook Care Home provides specialist nursing care for complex mental and physical health conditions as well as person-centred care for other complex conditions such as dementia, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington's disease, spinal injury and various mental health conditions.

For more information please visit: maplebrookcarehome.co.uk

By Emma Osta - Contributor