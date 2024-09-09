Secondary principal shows a lot of "Hart" with welcome of anxious new students
The Hart School in Rugeley marked the beginning of a new academic year with a heartwarming welcome for its Year 7 students. Over 200 youngsters, stepping into the threshold of secondary education, were greeted by the cheerful presence of Principal Rachael Sandham. Under a vibrant balloon arch, the students found comfort and encouragement not only from Principal Sandham but also from Rufus and Arlo, the school's friendly therapy dogs.
The atmosphere was one of celebration and support, as staff and teachers lined the drive, applauding and cheering the new arrivals. It was a true show of school spirit! "We want each child to feel embraced by the Hart School family from the moment they step in," said Principal Sandham. "Recognising the mix of excitement and nerves that come with the first day, we aim to ensure a warm welcome that sets the tone for their educational journey ahead."
The school, basking in the glory of record-breaking GCSE and A-Level results, is looking forward to hosting Open Events for prospective Year 6 and Year 11 students in October, showcasing the vibrant community and academic excellence that The Hart School offers.
By Ben Brennan - Contributor