Secondary principal shows a lot of "Hart" with welcome of anxious new students

The atmosphere was one of celebration and support, as staff and teachers lined the drive, applauding and cheering the new arrivals. It was a true show of school spirit! "We want each child to feel embraced by the Hart School family from the moment they step in," said Principal Sandham. "Recognising the mix of excitement and nerves that come with the first day, we aim to ensure a warm welcome that sets the tone for their educational journey ahead."

The school, basking in the glory of record-breaking GCSE and A-Level results, is looking forward to hosting Open Events for prospective Year 6 and Year 11 students in October, showcasing the vibrant community and academic excellence that The Hart School offers.

Staff and teachers create a warm welcome. Photo: The Hart School

By Ben Brennan - Contributor