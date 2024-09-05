New golf course manager to build on investment

The £1.2 million investment covered new bunkers, drainage to existing ones, and bunker infills to ensure the course layout reflects the foibles of the modern game. The club has also seen a vast improvement of the practice facilities introducing a Strike Shack driving range powered by Toptracer Range, offering the technology needed to aid your game as well as an accompanying short game practice area to perfect the game on and around the green. The investment being just one of a number of course improvements carried out across The Club Company’s collection of clubs in recent years.

To build to this success, Lichfield are now delighted to welcome new course manager Ed Beard, who alongside his team is looking forward to contributing his ideas following on from the investment. Ed said: "I’ve always had a massive passion for golf, growing up, on summer holidays I would play every day at my local club. I was approached on one of those days by the head greenkeeper at the time and offered a job throughout the summer. That soon turned into a part time job raking bunkers, setting up tees, taking care of the clubhouse gardens and low-level mowing.

"Soon after I moved to the Belfry working under Angus Macloud and Jamie Brooks, predominantly working on the Brabazon. This is where I learned what it took to ensure a golf course peaks in line with important events. Through learning how to use the machinery I was able to gain an understanding of how to bring character to holes with different mowing techniques.

"More recently I worked at a private members course, for over six years and worked my way up to deputy position. I’ve gained a huge amount of experience in putting annual greens maintenance programmes into practices, and had involvement and influence on many construction projects at the club - from building a whole new greens complex with run offs to the complete reconstruction of bunkers on the golf course and tee buildings.

"Recently moving to Lichfield as Course Manager has afforded me the opportunity to use my knowledge and experience to build on the huge investment in the bunker renovation programme and really begin to develop the courses. With huge investment comes huge responsibility and there is much to do, but the members and visitors are seeing the difference already and feedback has been great."

Future plans at the club include continuing work to drive down the organic matter levels just under the surface of the green to help with percolation of water through the profile, allowing bent grass to flourish building a better rooting system to reduce the onset of disease. The team will also be using the new bunkers as a base for new fairway and approach shaping to improve playability.

Mill Course. Photo: Lichfield Golf & Country Club

There are plans to undertake a tree management programme, raising the canopies on the trees to allow to see through to other holes, improving the overall aesthetic of the course.

Success is a team effort – and the significant investment in the club, coupled with plans for today, tomorrow and the future, will see the team and golf facilities at Lichfield flourish and develop.

View of the 18th hole. Photo: Lichfield Golf & Country Club

Lichfield is a proud part of The Club Company, a premium collection of 17 country clubs. A range of premium facilities are on offer to members and visitors centred around wellbeing: including championship standard golf courses, modern health and fitness facilities, swimming, tennis courts, bars, eateries and hotel accommodation. The Club Company’s mission is to unquestionably be the UK’s premier collection of country clubs, helping members and visitors improve their wellbeing through its beautiful locations, exceptional facilities and friendly and welcoming environments.

By Abi Burns - Contributor