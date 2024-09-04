'Unique' Autumn festival heading to Birmingham

Scheduled for Saturday, 14 September at the Arcadian in Birmingham, this festival will feature over 100 captivating Mid-Autumn art installations. The entire public space will be transformed into a romantic sea of lanterns, offering attendees the chance to enjoy the most enchanting moonlight of the year.

The event kicks off at 12 noon with a variety of festive activities, designed to bring the community together in celebration of this traditional festival. Highlights include a Chinese costume experience, rabbit lantern making, fan painting, musical performances, and more. Attendees can also enjoy seasonal photo spots and participate in free Moonlight Workshops.

The Birmingham Chinatown Business Association (BCTBA) and Arcadian invite everyone to join in this unique Mid-Autumn Festival celebration. From stunning art displays to engaging activities, this event promises a memorable experience for all ages.

By Laura Liptrot - Contributor