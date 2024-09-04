Stroke care to be transformed by NHS trust

Specialised inpatient rehabilitation care is being delivered into the heart of the community at Rowley Regis Hospital, with Beryl Bennett being one of the first patients received at the unit.

Meanwhile the new Midland Metropolitan University Hospital, opening on 6 October by Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, will be the new hub for seriously ill patients and initial rehabilitation. This cutting-edge facility will host specialist teams and state-of-the-art diagnostics, ensuring swift, effective treatment.

Clair Finnemore, Stroke Therapy Lead at the NHS trust, said: “There are many benefits of moving rehabilitation to Rowley Regis Hospital.

“By centralising rehabilitation services at the hospital, we provide a larger, more resilient team of specialists, enhancing care quality and responsiveness. It will mean smoother transitions for patients from hospital back to home-based care and will allow more clinical time to care for patients, whilst also supporting our commitment to greener practices.”

Clair added: “Clinical evidence strongly supports home-based rehabilitation, showing it leads to improved recovery times and better patient experience. This approach is in line with our Trust's ‘home first’ ethos, enhancing patient choice and fostering a supportive recovery environment.”

The ICSS will provide home-based stroke rehabilitation through a specialist team available seven days a week. This service includes early supported discharge and intensive rehabilitation.

Clair continued: “A dedicated team of consultants and doctors will oversee care at the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital. Upon discharge, patients will transition to their GP for ongoing care, with a six-week review by a specialist hospital consultant. For those in inpatient rehabilitation, seamless care transfer to the medical team at Rowley Regis Hospital will be ensured, with regular consultant ward rounds.”

By Anuji Evans - Contributor