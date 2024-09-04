Showcasing creative people and careers - free educational resource

The goal of Creative Careers is partly to inspire through showcasing interesting work environments, but also to gather the insights from the people doing the jobs – what makes them tick, what career choices they made that led them to their chosen path and what advice they can give in return.

Every year teachers have to engage with pupils when it comes to subject choices and this ties in closely with career aspirations.

Dan Cure is a passionate believer in helping to inspire young people and this is designed to be a valuable resource for schools and colleges where young people who are not sure what they want to do in life can seek inspiration and advice.

The channel is called Dan’s Creative Creatures and it can be found on YouTube. There are five episodes currently published, along with a number of other videos discussing certain themes that have arisen from these conversations - such as subject choices, motivation, resilience and so on.

Subscription is completely free and anyone who subscribes will receive notification of every new video on the channel.

Dan has been encouraged by those who have participated to promote this project to schools, colleges, libraries and other environments where there are so many young people who might benefit. Although the content is at this stage in the form of a YouTube channel, he does quite a bit of writing and has also spoken to groups of people, so is happy to engage and expand the resource in numerous different ways.

