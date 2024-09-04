Enjoy the music of Celine Dion in Pelsall!

Pelsall Community and Arts Centre are proud to present a fantastic interpretation of the music of Celine Dion by January Butler, who will be joined by her fabulous backing band.

Doors open at 7.30pm and curtain up at 8pm. Tickets are £18 and can be bought via Ticketsource or by calling the centre on 01922 682156.

The venue is fully air conditioned and a full bar will be open. Parking available, please use post code WS3 4BQ.

Come and enjoy a great evening at Pelsall's little theatre - we look forward to seeing you there!

