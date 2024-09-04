College offering free GCSE English and Maths courses

The courses offer individuals the chance to enhance their skills, boost their confidence and increase their employability.

The college has dedicated and experienced instructors that guide and support learners through the curriculum.

Jacquie Carman, Principal said “We are committed to providing accessible and high-quality education for adults in the local area. Our GCSE English and Maths courses are ideal for those looking for take the next step in their careers, or progress onto further study.”

The college is accepting new applications on these courses now and is hosting their final enrolment evening on Tuesday 17th September. Staff will be available until 7pm at the Whittingham Road campus.

To study a range of courses at Halesowen College please visit our website at halesowen.ac.uk.

By Hayley Edwards - Contributor