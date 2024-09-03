Staff member at Stafford home braves the shave for good cause

Deborah Phillips works at MHA Weston and Queensway House and raised a total of £527 for the home which provides dementia nursing care for 70 residents.

The funds raised will go towards the homes amenities fund, from which animal related activities and visits will be arranged.

She decided to ditch her long locks, which have been donated to The Little Prince Trust due to losing her friend to cancer.

Deborah says he feels very proud of what she had done and says the new look “feels very nice”.

She added: “I am very happy I did the challenge and to receive the support has been phenomenal.

“Unfortunately, cancer is very prominent around me as another friend is going through it, so I wanted to do something to support those battling such a horrendous condition.

“My hair was very long, in total 40 inches of hair have been approved to be used as wigs, which I am very happy about.

“To reach the amount we have is immense, I am still getting donations and it's fantastic.

“I have had a lot of people telling me they couldn't do it, but for me it's more than just how I look, it's all for a great cause and that's what matters.

“The residents have been very supportive, and I am very happy to have reached a substantial amount of money which can now be used on them.”

40 inches of hair will be used for wigs, made by The Little Princess Trust. Photo: MHA Weston and Queensway

By Adnan Rashid - Contributor