Seeking student mentors to make a difference - can you help?

We are in need of 60 mentors to work with students from Year 9 and above across our three schools. The mentoring program will begin in October 2024 and requires a commitment of just 1 hour per month for a total of 9 months. The mentoring will be conducted in a hybrid format, with some sessions taking place online and others in person.

If you are interested in contributing to this vital initiative, please email delivery@1MM.org.uk and quote 'FourStonesTrust' and a representative from One Million Mentors will then contact you to discuss the next steps. A bespoke training programme will also be provided to ensure you are fully prepared.

Your involvement can not only transform the lives of young people but also offer you valuable insights into the challenges they face today. You will also have the opportunity to network with other like-minded individuals.

By Arvind Batra - Contributor