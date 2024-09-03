All dogs welcome to charity dog show event this weekend

The dog show is being staged at Himley Hall on Sunday, 8 September. There are 27 organisations, each with their own stall, supporting the event. They cover everything you will need for your pampered pooch, craft items for owners, a range of food outlets plus lots more.

There is also an opportunity to show off your dog. It doesn't have to be a greyhound, all sorts of dogs, pedigree or pampered pets are all welcome. There will be opportunities to show pedigree dogs in one show ring and a wide range of things to enter your pet for like best cross breed, beautiful eyes, best markings and much more in the fun ring. We have 18 pedigree classes and 21 fun classes. There is also a separate agility ring for active pets to show off their skill. Vets will be on hand to give advice along with HRH if you're interested in fostering or homing a greyhound who make wonderful pets.

Home Run Hounds now have four sites within the group and are still growing. They have homed 85 greyhounds so far this year. The success of the organisation is due to the volunteers and the public who support us. We are hoping the public will support us again at the dog show, bringing their pets if they have one to join in the fun.

The show starts at 11am and everyone is welcome. We hope that this will be the first of an annual show at Himley Hall!

By Simon Biggs - Contributor