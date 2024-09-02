World-renowned books expert launches new auction saleroom in Staffordshire

Jim Spencer, a man with the magic touch when it comes to finding Harry Potter first editions and ancient tomes worth tens of thousands of pounds, is opening an auction house devoted to rare books in Wade Street, Lichfield. Rare Book Auctions will host its inaugural sale on September 18 and celebrate afterwards with a private launch party.

Jim, a man who’s made global headlines, said: “I didn’t want to call my saleroom anything vainglorious or pretentious, using my name or some archaic word that few would understand. I put myself in the shoes of a collector or prospective seller and headed for Google: what would they type in?

“As soon as I hit the keys, it was staring back at me - Rare Book Auctions. It was direct and confident. I needed to balance this stark simplicity with a logo that encapsulated a passion for history, humour, culture, the arts - everything I love - so I opted for a whimsical Regency caricature of Grimaldi doing a leap-frog. Direct and fun. That’s what it’s all about.”

Jim’s discoveries include 19 hardback first editions of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone out of 500 printed. They achieved between £17,500 and £69,000, plus buyer’s premium, dependent on condition. He also uncovered a Hebrew manuscript, Tikune Shabat, Amsterdam, 1757, £57,000; 16th-century terrestrial globe, £116,000, and a first edition of Adam Smith’s Wealth of Nations, 1776, £65,000. Major collections managed include A Prime Minister's Life: The Harold & Mary Wilson Collection, £226,000.

Jim said: “Without self-mythologising, my life has been shaped and guided by books. My mum was a mature student, we were always watching Educating Rita together, and she became an English teacher around the same time I started secondary school. My dad left school at 15 to work at the Rover factory but was always reading Steinbeck and Keats. The house was full of well-thumbed paperbacks and library books.

“For me, school was all about survival through self-deprecating buffoonery, leaving little time for academic success, but I applied myself to three subjects: English, Drama, and Art. It opened the doors to the University of Birmingham, where I graduated with a degree in English Literature, English Language, and Art.

“I worked as a high-street bookseller for several years before becoming a full-time dealer in books and prints with my brother, Matty. We had a particular interest in satirical caricatures, so it's surreal to see our brother, Chris, aka Cold War Steve [a political satirist with 425,00 followers on X] being celebrated as the Hogarth or Gillray of our age - a true genius.

"When my children were born, I needed more stability and security, so I pitched the idea of a Library Auction to Charles Hanson - someone I enjoyed watching on television. I admired his manic energy and passion, and he seemed like a kindred spirit. I knew there was a gap in the market for a strong book department in the Midlands, and it took off very quickly.

Jim Spencer with 18th-century Hebrew manuscript, Tikune Shabat, Amsterdam, 1757, sold £57,000. Photo Rare Book Auctions

“I started out as a porter, so it was only when everyone had gone home that I could knuckle down to the books and prove myself. I was commuting from Birmingham to Derby, setting out at 6am and returning home at midnight, six days a week. I’d always been terrified of public speaking, giving presentations or talks, but Charles encouraged me to stand up in front of an audience and share my passion. I said ‘yes’ to every opportunity, did everything I could, and went from porter to associate director in less than two years.

“I’ve achieved some remarkable things during the last eight years at Hansons Auctioneers, and now it’s time to start an exciting new chapter. My department became huge, I was inundated with enquiries and stock, so I had to pause and assess direction - it had grown, and I had to grow with it. This was the logical step forward. I’m following my heart.

“This is my chance to nurture a saleroom devoted entirely to books and works on paper. It's a family operation, so I'm joined in this enterprise by my amazing wife Mel, as well as former colleague - and ideas man - Matty. The whole family is on hand to assist me as we take off.

Jim Spencer at Rare Book Auctions. Photo Rare Book Auctions

“The saleroom is nestled in the heart of historic Lichfield, a short stroll from the Garrick Theatre, the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum, and the majestic three-spired cathedral - but it's a global business. We'll be holding monthly timed auctions with catalogues live online for two weeks to enable collectors to view and bid with confidence. It's a dream come true, and I’ll be giving every fibre of my being to making it a success.”

Auction: The inaugural Rare Book Auctions’ sale - Dr. Johnson's Birthday Bonanza - will be held on September 18, catalogue live September 4. For more information, please contact Jim Spencer, Director of Rare Book Auctions: jim@rarebookauctions.co.uk

By Jill Gallone - Contributor