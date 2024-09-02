NHS Trust AGM back in person in pivotal year

Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust has organised the event on 10 September – and as well as covering key facts about the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital in Smethwick, there will be information on how the stroke service has been developed to treat patients in hospital and at home. There will also be a presentation from Youth Space – the Trust’s vibrant youth engagement group. The event will be held at Sandwell Hospital.

The organisation runs Sandwell, City and Rowley Regis Hospitals, as well as Leasowes Intermediate Care Centre and GP services.

Sir David Nicholson, Chairman, said: “This year is a tremendous one for the Trust. We are opening the Midland Met and as we prepare for this, our services, such as stroke, have been improving the pathway so that patients will continue to receive the best care possible.

“We will hear from specialists within the field about how they have developed the service - which will run out of Rowley Regis Hospital - ahead of the big move to the Smethwick healthcare facility and the benefits this brings to our patients.

“We welcome all from across Sandwell and West Birmingham’s communities to our AGM to find out more about the work we are doing. It’s also an opportunity for people to ask questions.”

Chief Executive Richard Beeken will share a review of the year and be part of a ‘Question Time’ session with members of the public where he will be joined by fellow members of the Trust Board.

Sir David added: “We’re also happy to hear any issues that our community wishes to raise about their care and the Trust. We want to make sure all voices are heard and we are pleased to be doing this in a face-to-face meeting for the first time since the Covid pandemic.

“We’ll also be presenting our Annual Report and accounts including stories about the organisation’s values, Ambition, Compassion and Respect, and how we are embedding these across the organisation through the care we deliver.

Questions can be submitted in advance via email to daniel.conway4@nhs.net with “AGM Questions” in the subject header. Trust Board members will respond during the Q&A session.

The meeting will take place between 4–6pm on 10 September, at the Education Centre, Sandwell Hospital, in West Bromwich. For more details and to register go to swbh.nhs.uk/news/nhs-trust-agm-back-in-person-in-pivotal-year/

By Anuji Evans - Contributor