Hikers gather at Cannock Chase for annual walking fundraiser

As in the last few years it was supported by Inspiring Healthy Lifestyle based at Cannock Leisure Centre. Organiser Bob Pitcher thanked Eddie from Burntwood Community First Responders for coming along and demonstrating CPR, and Colin Ball for conducting a pre-walk warm-up session, and the invaluable assistance from Guy Etchells and Gez Hill of Inspiring Heathly Lifestyle; and says a huge thank you to all those that took part in the walks, or those that sponsored.

Family members had travelled from North Wales and Essex to support - even Valerie the pony joined the walk with rider, Rosa.

The walks started after a short speech by Dame Amanda Milling. Bob said: "We had a fantastic turnout of walkers again, enjoying great company amidst the stunning scenery of Cannock Chase."

Walking For Eileen has two purposes, first to get as many people walking; walking is a great way to not only exercise - but also socialise. When you walk with others you are bound to talk, the second purpose is as a fundraiser for the local charity, MASE (Monthly Alzheimer's Support Evenings).

Some of the walkers. Photo: Robert Pitcher

Rosa riding her pony Valerie with mum Ruth. Photo: Robert Pitcher

MASE meetings are held at three venues in the Cannock/Stafford area every month. Everyone working at MASE is an unpaid volunteer, meaning every penny raised benefits those in need. MASE was a tremendous benefit to both Bob and his late wife Eileen, Bob took Eileen to MASE for 18 months until she passed away.

"Seeing how beneficial attending MASE is to so many I decided to volunteer and to assist MASE in anyway I could", said Bob.

Hiking through Cannock Chase. Photo: Robert Pitcher

For more information about MASE, go to: themasegroup.com

By Your World Contributor