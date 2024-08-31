Mayor congratulates Aldridge-based Paralympic champion on recent win

The 27-year-old Aldridge native achieved this remarkable feat in the women's 200m freestyle S5, claiming a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The Aldridge swimmer is also a 10-time world champion and holds three world records in the 50m, 100m, and 200m freestyle events for the S5 category.

Tully's journey to gold has been nothing short of inspiring. Despite facing a head injury last year that threatened her Paralympic aspirations, she persevered and returned to the pool with renewed determination. Her unwavering spirit and exceptional talent have once again propelled her to the top of the podium.

The Mayor of Walsall, Councillor Anthony Harris said: “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Tully on her outstanding gold medal achievement. This marks yet another Paralympics triumph for Aldridge's very own ten-times world champion!”

“After finishing fastest in the qualifiers earlier that day, Tully has now upgraded her silver from Tokyo 2020 to a glittering gold in Paris 2024. Despite the challenging journey, Tully has made us incredibly proud.”

“Tully is a true hometown hero, and we are all cheering her on as she competes in her upcoming events at the Paralympics. Let's hope for a gold rush ahead!"

As she prepares for the Women's 500 Backstroke event on Tuesday, Walsall Council and its residents are eagerly anticipating further success from this remarkable athlete.

For anyone feeling inspired by the Paralympics, Walsall’s leisure centres are offering free summer holiday activities including swimming pool sessions all through summer across the borough. Find out more at go.walsall.gov.uk/sport-and-leisure

By Your World Contributor