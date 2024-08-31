200th baby registered at Walsall Council’s Family Hub

Ibrahim was the 200th baby to be registered at the council’s West Locality Family Hub, which opened for registrations in April 2024. Before April, the only place to register births in Walsall was at the Register Office in the town centre.

Ibrahim’s parents said they chose to register him at the Family Hub was because of its convenient location to them, being close to home.

Councillor Stacie Elson, Portfolio Holder for Children’s Services at Walsall Council, said: “It’s brilliant to know that this new service is being so well-received by our parents.

“The West Locality Family Hub offers birth registration services all-day on Wednesdays, and this has proven to be so popular, with many of our parents commenting on how much easier it is to travel to somewhere close to them with a newborn.

“We know from previous feedback that some parents found it difficult to get to the town centre, tackling issues such a parking and public transport, all with a new baby in tow.

“This way, it not only makes the registration process easier for them, but it also introduces them to our Family Hubs right from the start, so they can see first-hand what the Hubs can help with.

“Trialling this at one of the Hubs has proven to be such a success, and we’re hoping to roll this out to other locations in the borough soon, so more parents can benefit from the service.”

Ibrahim, his family, and the Registrar. Photo: Walsall Council

Parents must register their baby within 42 days of birth, further information about birth registrations in Walsall can be found on the council's website.

