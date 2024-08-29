Last chance to have your treasures valued this year at Bantock!

On Thursday, 12 September, The Friends of Bantock will welcome members of the public who want to bring along their items for valuation by an expert from Fieldings Auctioneers. The valuations will take place at Wolverhampton's Bantock House in the courtyard outbuilding between 11am and 2pm.

It is preferred that timed appointments are made by calling 01384 444140.

There is a small charge of £2 for the first item or set of items, £1 for any further items.

The proceeds from this event go to the funds of The Friends of Bantock, a registered charity, which raises money and provides volunteers to help with the care of this lovely museum and park.

By Val Bartleet - Contributor