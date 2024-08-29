Energy storage firm to develop hub for net zero tech start-ups

The proposed start-up hub has been planned and agreed with Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council. It will offer flexible leasing terms to start-ups, giving local innovators the essential space and support they need to grow. GivEnergy also plans to consider angel investments in promising local ventures, helping them scale and potentially integrate into GivEnergy’s supply chain.

This new development - with its planned 11-12 units - could create several hundred green jobs in the area. GivEnergy plans to work with Keele and Staffordshire Universities in particular to encourage budding entrepreneurs to base themselves in North Staffordshire.

This initiative is part of the company’s broader strategy to enhance local manufacturing capabilities and introduce Newcastle-under-Lyme as a green leader on the world stage.

Jason Howlett, Global CEO at GivEnergy, explains: “Our acquisition of the Parkhouse Road site is a significant milestone in GivEnergy’s mission to support and nurture the next generation of clean tech innovators. By creating a dedicated hub for start-ups, we aim to accelerate the development of technologies that will play a crucial role in achieving a net zero future.

This isn’t just an investment in property. It’s also an investment in the future of Newcastle-under-Lyme and North Staffordshire. From its pottery-led legacy, we’re committed to putting the area back on the map for world-leading industry – particularly in the critical net zero tech space.”

Within the last 18 months in North Staffordshire, GivEnergy has already purchased a new Newcastle-under-Lyme HQ, the property that neighbours this HQ for future expansion, and built a new, state of the art manufacturing facility in Stoke-on-Trent.

Jason Howlett, GivEnergy, Parkhouse Road site for circa 10 green start-up units. Photo: GivEnergy

More recently, as part of its substantial Parkhouse Road investment, GivEnergy purchased the building adjacent to the site. (Formerly a well-known NatWest bank.) Under GivEnergy’s plans, this former bank is earmarked to become a food venue that will service the wider Parkhouse industrial estate.

Now, with this latest land acquisition, GivEnergy also has all the necessary space required to create its full, planned green start-up hub development. With that in mind, the company is working closely with local architects to finalise a site layout for the Parkhouse Road development. This will be submitted to Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council for planning approval in the coming months.

Simon Tagg, Leader of Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council, said: “I am delighted to see GivEnergy’s continuing investment in the borough, particularly in a project that so closely aligns with the council’s commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

“The demand for clean technology is only going to increase and this exciting investment will connect with universities and encourage business start-ups in the sector with the potential of creating hundreds of well-paid jobs in our community.”

GivEnergy’s development plans for the Parkhouse Road site mark a transformative step forward for Newcastle-under-Lyme’s economy and its role in the clean energy revolution. The company’s investment in the area underscores its commitment to local growth, innovation, and environmental stewardship.

By Roxanne Abercrombie - Contributor