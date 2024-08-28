Venue announced for elephant sculpture auction

The historic building will provide a stunning backdrop for the grand finale of St Giles Hospice's March of the Elephants trail, where the popular elephant sculptures will find their forever homes.

This event marks the culmination of a community-wide initiative that has transformed local streets into a vibrant outdoor gallery while raising vital funds for end of life care.

The auction, conducted by Richard Winterton Auctioneers, on Tuesday, September 24, will see the 30 large elephant sculptures find their forever homes, with all proceeds going towards St Giles Hospice's vital end of life care services. Guests will be welcomed from 6.45 pm for a preview of the elephants, networking, and refreshments, with bidding set to commence at 8.00 pm.

Elinor Eustace, Interim CEO of St Giles Hospice, expressed her excitement about the venue and said: "We're incredibly grateful to Lichfield Cathedral for hosting this important event. Their support as an official supplier of our trail has been invaluable, and it's fitting that these magnificent elephants will find their new owners in such a historic and beautiful setting."

Lichfield Cathedral, itself a sponsor of two elephant sculptures, has been an enthusiastic supporter of the trail.

Bishop Jan McFarlane, Dean Designate of Lichfield, said: “We are so pleased to be working with St Giles on this wonderful elephant trail because we share so many values. The Cathedral, like St Giles, is a place where people can come to talk about the matters of life and death, profound issues that affect every single one of us.

“The Cathedral has for centuries been a place where people can come with their hopes and their fears, and we can walk together as we explore those big questions in life. So, we are delighted. This colourful elephant reminds us of wisdom, memories, strength and the power of caring for one another in community,” she added.

The Cathedral's two sponsored elephants, 'Eternal Life' by MrASingh and 'Staffie' by Anne-Marie Byrne, have been popular attractions on the trail. 'Eternal Life' draws inspiration from the Cathedral's stained glass windows, while 'Staffie' celebrates the vibrant essence of Staffordshire.

The auction evening will feature speeches from key figures, including representatives from St Giles Hospice's leadership, and Charlie Langhorn from Wild in Art, who will discuss the project's impact on the local community.

Georgia Haynes, Project Event Manager at St Giles Hospice, added: “This auction is a pivotal moment for St Giles Hospice. While it's certainly a celebration of community spirit and artistic talent, it's crucial to remember its primary purpose - to raise vital funds for our essential services. With hospices across the UK facing a £77 million funding deficit, the proceeds from this auction are more important than ever. We're looking forward to a memorable evening that will not only honour the incredible support we've received throughout this project but also help secure the future of end-of-life care in our community."

To register your interest in attending the auction, visit: marchoftheelephants.co.uk/events/auction/

By Claire Fry - Contributor