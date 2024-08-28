Housebuilder proud to announce winner of community competition

Taylor Wimpey West Midlands is building new homes across Stourport at their Parsons Chain and Windermere Grange developments, and invited residents from in and around the local area to vote for a local cause to receive a helping hand, with the group receiving the most nominations.

Set up by Mandy Griffiths earlier this year, Far & Wide Kindness Group is an organisation run by volunteers looking to help their local community. From raising money for toys for the local children’s hospital, to helping individual members of the group with any support they may need. Mandy and the group work tirelessly to spread kindness throughout Stourport and Kidderminster.

Mandy Griffiths, Vice Chairman at Far & Wide Kindness Group, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the support of our local community and we’d like to thank everyone that took the time to vote for us and thank Taylor Wimpey for the donation.

“To find out we received the most votes from people in the area was amazing, and this donation will go a long way towards several projects we have going on at the moment to support the community, including providing children with toys this Christmas.”

Ben Walker, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey West Midlands, said: “At Taylor Wimpey, we are proud to support local groups and organisations like the Far & Wide Kindness Group, who all work so hard to support everyone in the Stourport and Kidderminster community. We hope that our donation helps them to continue with their mission to bring more kindness to the world.

“We would also like to thank the whole community for all of the nominations we received and for taking part in the competition.”

By Emily Barnes - Contributor