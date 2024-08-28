Former Nigerian President supports university's alumni awards finalist

Dr Adeola Odedina, who graduated in 1991 with a Postgraduate degree in Agricultural Education, is up for the Alumni Honour Award for Lifetime Achievement at the University’s 2024 Alumni Awards, with the ceremony to be held on November 7.

Following news of his nomination for the Lifetime Achievement Award, he has already received messages of support from the former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and the President of Africa Development, His Excellency Dr Akinwunmi Adesina.

Dr Odedina’s contributions to agriculture and education has seen him earn more than 40 national and international awards/recognitions.

Since graduating, Dr Odedina has taken on a number of roles in his home country of Nigeria, including, Special Advisor on Agriculture to the Ogun State Government, Rector of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta in the Ogun State, Commissioner of Agriculture in the Ogun State and Provost and Chief Executive Officer at the Federal College of Agriculture.

Dr Odedina’s has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence and a passion for sharing his expertise with others, particularly the younger generation. His philanthropic efforts have also improved the lives of many within and outside his community.

Reflecting on award nomination, Dr Odedina said: “I’m thrilled that I’ve been selected as a finalist for the prestigious Alumni Honour Award for Lifetime Achievement at the University of Wolverhampton. It’s a great honour to be recognised by the alumni and where I had the privilege of studying and graduating 33 years ago.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be considered among such an impressive group of alumni.”

