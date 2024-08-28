Dressed to impress: Wolverhampton music artist heads to international pageant

Reigning from Wolverhampton, high fashion artist Kupid the King is well-known for styling picture perfect pieces at every event; which has led to the King receiving many special invitations to attend and even join the judging panel at many beauty pageants across the Midlands.

After a short break from releasing music following international lockdowns, Kupid returned to the scene in August last year with a brand new sound and a hot new look!

Garnering attention from global audiences, his song "Pink Island," inspired by the P Louise brand and featuring US artist Add A Decimal, was released on August 8, 2023, setting the tone for Kupid the King's new musical era.

Since 2016, Miss. Diamond has evolved, celebrating four winners initially and expanding each year to include participants ranging from 4-year-olds to classic ladies in their 60s. Their inclusive system embraces contestants regardless of age or background.

Past and present Queens & Kings represent their diverse spectrum, championing individuals from an array for ethnic backgrounds and individuals with both visible and invisible disabilities.

Miss Diamond UK 2019 winner went on to become a TV personality, appearing on The Cabins in 2021 and The Underdog this year on C4. Sofia Mayers and other contestants, Queens & Kings have also had the pleasure of collaborating with Kupid The King on multiple occasions, most recently involving their queens and contestants in creating content for his collaborative single “P Louise”, which was then shared across social media platforms.

Kupid the King will be performing his popular releases, P Louise & Superhero to what is set to be a star studded audience at The Edge Wigan ahead of the announcement and crowning of the new Queens & Kings of Miss. Diamond UK & EU.

