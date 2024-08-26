Mental health educator is to take to the stage in one-woman show

Renowned for her unique fusion of mental health education, live music and stand-up comedy, her one-woman show will run for one night only at the Lichfield Garrick - and tickets are now on sale.

Sheila will perform at the city theatre on Saturday, 5 October, at 7.45pm, as it’s expected to be yet another sell out show.

Describing what to expect from Sheila’s October show, the theatre’s write up states: “Sheila will be educating us about the stigma, shame and silence that surrounds talking about suicide. She encourages us to initially be comfortable with being uncomfortable, so that the fear of this subject can be faced, and hence potentially save lives.

“Sheila will be uncovering misunderstandings, for example, that most people who are suicidal don’t want to die, they don’t know how to live. She encourages people to come together and join her at her show to create positive cultural change. Book tickets early as it’s expected to be a sell-out show.”

Sheila added: “Get ready for another thought provoking, educational, and transformational show.”

Sheila’s work on suicide prevention across the UK and Ireland has seen her win widespread backing, including from Irish Bishop Fintan Monahan, and her latest podcast series on YouTube is focusing on suicide prevention in the construction industry.

Tickets available now from lichfieldgarrick.com/whats-on/talk/sheilas-mental-health-show-suicide-prevention/3440

By Justin Halifax - Contributor