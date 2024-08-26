Housing association reaccredited for sustainability work

The housing association has been awarded the Certified Sustainable Housing Label for a second time by pan-European residential real estate consultancy, RITTERWALD.

The label was awarded following a rigorous assessment of various aspects of the business, including whg’s work within communities and drive to reduce its carbon footprint.

whg was awarded the highest possible rating of Frontrunner in the social dimension category, and above average rating (Ambassador) in the Environmental and Governance dimension.

Within the 2023/24 financial year, whg completed 1,569 of either thermal or heating improvement measures and reduced energy usage by 3.2 per cent. By March 2024 over 10 per cent of colleagues were accredited as carbon literate making group action pledges that align with sustainability and decarbonisation objectives. The approach continues to be used as an example of best practice across the sector and beyond with the business gaining the Bronze accredited carbon literate award for its commitment to this agenda.

Jo Shields, Head of Sustainability and ESG, said: “As a social landlord, sustainability is much wider than the protection of the environment. It is about creating thriving communities that support our customers in their homes, whether by reducing fuel poverty or achieving net zero carbon by 2050.

“We have done some great work over the last year to reduce our environmental impact and deliver more sustainable homes, neighbourhoods and communities.

“To have achieved this label for the second time is a real achievement and a testament to the hard work of everyone within the organisation.”

By Katie Swann - Contributor