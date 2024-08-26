Double celebration for Rugeley residential home

On Thursday, 15 August residents, staff and guests assembled at Wilson Keys Court, Rugeley when the above two great milestones in the history of the residential home were celebrated. It is part of the Masonic Housing Association (MHA) and is open to anyone with or without Masonic connections. There are still have two residents who have been at the home from the beginning. Ivy Meenan and Beryl Whiston. Ivy is 103 years old and always answers the quiz questions before most of the others! Beryl is much younger; both are a solid foundation for any residents to build on.

The building was completed at the end of 1992 and consists of 11 double and 23 single flats plus a flat for the then Scheme Manager. Currently due to changes in regulations all of the flats are suitable for double occupation and are self-contained with their own front door, there is a communal lounge and quiet areas on each floor. There is also the laundry, and a special assisted bathroom.

There are many organised activities for those who wish to take part, Monday afternoon is normally Knit and Natter. Tuesday is an indoor bowls afternoon, followed by dominoes. Wednesday is bingo afternoon. Thursday is a quiz afternoon. Friday morning is a coffee morning and in the afternoon sometimes a film show. Once a month there is a lunch. Christmas sees other events.

Amongst the many guests helping to celebrate the 30 year Anniversary and The Best Affordable Housing Enterprise Award was the Head of Staffordshire Freemasons John Lockley, the Head of Royal Arch Masons for Staffordshire, Mike Santopietro and the Deputy Head of the Mark Master Masons for Staffs and Shrops, Dennis Hill. The Rugeley Town Crier Adrian Basford was present in all his splendour. Everyone was welcomed by Alan Walker MBE, Chairman of Wilson Keys Court House Committee.

Residents at Wilson Keys including the oldest resident Ivy Meenan 103 years old (centre chair). Photo: Selwyn Burton, Communications Officer, Staffordshire Freemasons

John Lockley, Head of Staffordshire Freemasons said: "I am so proud that Wilson Keys Court is in our Province and congratulations to everyone involved in achieving the Best Affordable Housing Enterprise Award for Staffordshire 2024 and also on the homes 30th anniversary."

By Selwyn Burton - Contributor