The Big Walk is calling all dog owners!

The Big Walk is a sponsored walk for the whole month of September, in the comfort of people’s everyday lives - whether close to home, on day trips or whilst away on holiday. All distances to be recorded to see how far as a collective we can walk together around the UK/overseas. It doesn’t matter how far you can walk nor where you live! We have friends in America, Canada, Majorca, France and the Netherlands joining in and all distances add up!

The Big Walks is being organised to raise money for HerOES Old English Sheepdog Rehoming & Rescue who founded and operate the charity from Stone, and who cover the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland and Ireland, working with Old English Sheepdogs and associated cross breeds that need help and support. There are many dogs in the local area and within the UK that have been helped by HerOES, and a number of people in the area joining in.

Please send a friend request to the dedicated Facebook page – “Heroes Rehoming - The Big Walk” for more information, updates and links to sponsorship forms. If you are not on Facebook that is no problem, please contact Kelly James on 07807 020833.

By Kelly James - Contributor