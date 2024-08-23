Stafford school 'delighted' with GCSE results

"I would also like to thank the staff for their true dedication and commitment, which have enabled students to achieve their true potential. Our students should be very proud of their GCSE results, which reflect the fact that Blessed William Howard remains amongst the top-performing schools."

Some of the top performers include:

Saurav Amayta achieved 9 grade 9s, 1 grade 8 and a distinction.

Lily Cochrane achieved 7 grade 9s and 4 grade 8s.

Ruby Chapman-Murphy achieved 6 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s and a grade 6.

Felix Bance Achieved 3 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s, a grade 7, 2 grade 6s and a distinction.

Headline figures include:

77 per cent of students achieved a standard pass/grade 4 or above in English and Mathematics.

55 per cent of students achieved strong pass/grade 5 or above in English and Mathematics.

Over 296 top grades awarded were at 8/9/Distinction/Distinction*.

One in three grades awarded in 2024 were grades 9 to 7.

35 per cent of students achieved a fantastic distinction* or distinction in their vocational qualifications.

80 per cent of grades awarded were a standard pass (grade 4 and above).

It is difficult to pick out individual subjects, but results are especially pleasing in English, Mathematics, Science (Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Combined Science), RE, History, Art, Music and Sport.

We wish all our Year 11 students the very best of luck in the future and look forward to welcoming many of them back into the sixth form. Anyone interested in joining our Sixth Form, in September 2024, should contact Mrs R Broomhall, Head of Sixth Form, at rab@bwh.staffs.sch.uk or Mrs Deakin, School Business Manager, on 01785 244236 ext. 204.

By Mr K J Brown - Contributor