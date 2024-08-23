Girls' high school celebrates outstanding GCSE results

A huge congratulations to the 14 students who achieved the incredible feat of earning 10 GCSEs at grades 8-9, Saria, Emily D, Lola, Mollie, Tanishka, Yara, Sade, Oko, Priyaa, Sheoli, Matilda, Vihansa, Emily S and Penny.

Headteacher Trudi Young expressed her pride in the students' accomplishments, stating: "Congratulation to each and every one of our Year 11 students, we are so proud of you. The results are a remarkable testament to the academic excellence and dedication of our students to their studies. We look forward to welcoming back our students in the Sixth Form."

We are incredibly proud of all our students and hope they have a fantastic rest of their summer break before continuing their education journey in September, be that at WGHS in Sixth Form or elsewhere. Class of 2024, we wish you the very best of luck for the future.

Next stop - Sixth Form. Photo: Wolverhampton Girls' High School

GCSE Results 2024:

99 per cent GCSE pass rate

48 per cent Grades 8&9

71 per cent Grades 7-9

89 per cent Grades 6-9

Smiles all round celebrating fantastic results of 8s and 9s. Photo: Wolverhampton Girls' High School

Highlights:

83 per cent of our students achieved 7-9 in Maths

63 per cent of Geography students achieved an 8-9

81 per cent of Food Prep & Nutrition students achieved 7-9

87 per cent of RS students achieved 7-9

