GCSE results are 'testament to the hard work and determination of students'

Headteacher Rebecca Goode, expressed her pride in the students' achievements, stating: "This year's results are a testament to the hard work and determination of our students, the dedication of our remarkable staff, and the unwavering support from our families. Our students have demonstrated our school PRIDE values, and their success today is well-deserved."

Stockland Green School recognise the importance of these results in the broader context of the school's commitment to providing a well-rounded education and provision for its community. "At Stockland Green School, we believe in nurturing not just academic excellence but also the personal growth and development of every student. The achievements we are celebrating today reflect the diverse talents and capabilities of our students, and we are incredibly proud of each and every one of them."

Looking ahead, Year 11 students are excited about starting the next chapter of their academic journey, with students securing places at local sixth forms, colleges or entering apprenticeships. The school is committed to supporting all students in making informed choices about their futures, ensuring they are well-prepared for the next phase of their lives.

All staff at Stockland Green School wish the cohort of 2024 the best of luck in the future, knowing they have the potential to be whatever they want to be.

By Anna Newson - Contributor