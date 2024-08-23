Council launches new pilot to address community safety in Walsall

The pilot, delivered alongside partners, will introduce more visible community safety officers in Brownhills, Pelsall, Shelfield and Rushall.

Partnership organisations include West Midlands Police, neighbourhood watch organisation, The Watch, whg, local businesses, voluntary and community organisations, and Ormiston Shelfield Community Academy.

The twenty-week pilot aims to reassure members of the public and remind residents how to report any community safety concerns they have.

Leader of Walsall Council, Councillor Garry Perry, said: “This pilot scheme is part of our continued work to build a safer and stronger Walsall.

“Our communities are telling us they are concerned for their safety, and we are listening.

“This pilot scheme will introduce more visible figures onto the streets, which we hope will not only help people feel reassured when going about their daily lives, but will also deter some of the anti-social behaviour we know is happening in our communities.

“We’re working closely with the police, and The Watch, to make sure this scheme will be driven by our residents and communities.

“We’re also speaking with the wider community, such as local retailers, to hear about issues affecting them, and will be speaking with young people to let them know about the additional presence they may see on the streets, so they can feel confident travelling to and from school and to any other clubs or activities they go to.”

The scheme will test the impacts more community safety officers have upon local communities.

Submitted by Walsall Council