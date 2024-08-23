Another successful year of GCSE outcomes

Sonia Kumar MP was keen to congratulate students on their achievements and discuss their future aspirations. Head of School, Siobhan Foster, said: “We are so proud of these students. They have worked incredibly hard and are hugely deserving of the exciting opportunities they move onto now. We are always delighted to welcome students back into our Sixth Form and encourage anyone from other schools who haven’t considered us as an option to get in touch. My thanks go to our dedicated team of staff who are unwavering in their support of our young people”.

For their exceptional performances, special mentions must go to Gianna Ajov, Hamza Bashir, Chloe Giminez, Dawood Khan, Amelia Millinson, Isabel Russell and Sanul and Tharul Wagala Gedara.

By S Foster - Contributor