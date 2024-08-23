All set for success! Students excel in GCSE subjects

Mrs Hermione Gibson, Principal said: "These results are a testament to the hard work of our students, the unwavering support of their families, and the commitment of our exceptional staff. We are delighted to see our students rewarded for their dedication and resilience. Our community's spirit and determination have truly shone through. Our mission at Cardinal Griffin is to educate, inspire, and empower our students to become responsible, compassionate, and successful individuals. We are confident that this year's cohort will go on to make positive contributions to society, and we look forward to following their future successes."

The College wishes to acknowledge all our students who have made significant progress in their studies, achieving results that demonstrate considerable personal growth and academic development. These achievements reflect Cardinal Griffin's commitment to nurturing each student's individual potential.

To name a few success stories...

Hannah achieved seven grade 9's, one grade 8 and one grade 7. Hannah will be joining our Sixth Form in September to study Chemistry, Biology, Philosophy and Ethics and English Literature. Well done Hannah!

James achieved two grade 9's with a grade 7, two grade 6's and three grade 5's. Well done James! We'd like to wish you the best of luck as you progress onto your next steps in your education.

Congratulations James! Photo: Cardinal Griffin Catholic College

David achieved 4 grade 9's with 2 grade 8's, one grade 7 and one grade 6. Congratulations David! David will be joining our Sixth Form in September to study Physics, Geography and Maths.

Well done David! Photo: Cardinal Griffin Catholic College

As students now move on to the next stage of their educational journey, whether that be continuing their studies at Cardinal Griffin Sixth Form or entering apprenticeships, the College remains confident that they are well-prepared for the future, equipped with the knowledge, skills, and values that will enable them to succeed.

Well done to all students!

By Brooke Murphy - Contributor