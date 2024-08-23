Adult Education students record good GCSE results

Councillor Chris Burden, the City of Wolverhampton Council’s Cabinet Member for City Development, Jobs and Skills, said: “Adult Education Wolverhampton has worked hard to deliver high-quality teaching to adult learners and I would like to congratulate students and teachers on what is another highly credible set of results of which they should be very proud.”

Among those celebrating today is Priyanka Khanduja who achieved Grade 7 in English and Grade 4 in Maths and said: “Adult Education gave me new hope, a new routine, a positive elevation in my confidence, and an acceptance and respect for my self-worth.

“The tutor’s support, understanding, patient approach and constant encouragement has made learning an unforgettable experience. Studying has given me the confidence to apply for jobs and I am starting to get accepted for interviews. I will continue learning until I have the skills and qualifications to pursue my dream career.”

Higher Tier maths student Ina Balode secured a Grade 7 and said: “I had been a stay-at-home mum and in September 2023 decided the time was right for me to pursue my learning and gain the qualifications to move into part-time employment.

“I enrolled onto GCSE maths and a Level 1 Retail and Business course. This has been a fantastic experience and has helped to stimulate my brain and has given me, not only the essential skills to progress my career opportunities but also the chance to get out of the house and be with individuals who are pursuing a similar goal. My journey is still in its early days but university and self-employment are my dream goals.”

And there were celebrations too for Sokar Ahmed Hussein, who achieved Grade 5 in GCSE Maths. She said: “Studying at Adult Education has been a great experience. The teachers are excellent and have been very welcoming, I have always loved learning and will continue until I reach my goal.

“I am determined to be an independent working woman and want to be a good role model to my unborn child. Learning for me is the key to a great life and a rewarding career.”

For more details about courses offered by Adult Education Wolverhampton, please visit www.aes.wolverhampton.gov.uk, call 01902 558180 or attend open days taking place at Old Hall Street, Wolverhampton, on Monday 2 September from 1-5pm, Tuesday 3 September from 10am-7pm, Wednesday 4 September from 10am-5pm, Thursday 5 September from 10am-7pm, Friday 6 September from 10am-4pm and Saturday 7 September from 10am-1pm. Visitors will be able to talk to curriculum staff, view the facilities and speak to members of the friendly and experienced Student Services team.

Subjects on offer in the next academic year include Access to Higher Education, Skills for Work and Self-employment, English, Maths, Health and Social Care, Computer and Digital Skills, Retail Skills, Childcare and Teaching Assistants, Cake Decorating and Sugar Craft, Arts Crafts and Creative Media, Floristry, English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), British Sign Language and much more.

By Paul Brown - Contributor