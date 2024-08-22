Wolverhampton students achieve a superb set of GCSE outcomes!

This set of GCSE results emphasise The Royal School’s excellent performance across key academic subjects as well as the focus on the development of the whole person in a broad range of extra-curricular activities keeping doors open for applying to Russell Group and other global universities in the future. A talented group of students attained 9-7 grades with the highest performances in Spanish, chemistry, art, physics and biology.

Worth mentioning are some of our star students. Our top performing boarder was Angus Kan who achieved six grade 9’s, one grade 8, one grade 7 and two grade 6’s Rasleen Sohal was our top performing girl with five grade 9’s, three grade 8’s and one grade 7. Eesa Shafi achieved three grade 9’s, three grade 8’s and three grade 7’s and Alexander Gratwick, another boarder, attained two grade 9’s, two grade 8’s and four grade 7’s and two grade 6’s. Well done all!

As an academically non-selective all-through school, we are immensely proud of our pupils and their results. The majority of students will be staying on at The Royal to continue their A-Level and BTEC studies in September 2024.

Celebration time! Photo The Royal School

Principal, Mr Mark Heywood, said: "We are delighted with the outstanding successes of our Year 11 pupils who have shown resilience, diligence and academic flair in achieving such an excellent set of GCSE level outcomes. They have thrived and are now ready for their next stage of education, work and life in the Sixth Form. Boarders and local day pupils started their GCSE in Year 9 and they have stoically persisted and worked with their highly committed staff to ensure they meet the expectations of their chosen destination.

"Equally important for the pupils is their wider personal development of ‘character’ promoted through our enrichment programme as part of the extended day provision which offers more than 70 opportunities beyond the classroom each week with large numbers of pupils opting for the Combined Cadet Force (CCF) and Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) Award demonstrating their leadership and teamwork skills which will take them beyond outcomes in examinations into a productive and successful career in their chosen discipline. This all prepares the students for the next stages in their academic careers and we wish them all well in their sixth form experience."

By Miss R Binning - Contributor