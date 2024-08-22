West Bromwich school celebrating its best GCSE results ever!

Mike Smith Headteacher stated: "These results are testament to the hard work and dedication of our Year 11 students, but also that of our staff. The teaching team deliver fabulous lessons day in day out to all our students. Both myself and governors wish them every success in their next stage in life though many of them are already enrolled onto our 6th form.

"These students have had to deal with so much during the school time initially with Covid when in Year 7, but more recently the impact of teacher strikes and school closures. The students and their families should feel exceptionally proud today as we certainly are!"

Students arriving to collect their results. Photo: Mike Smith

Sixth form enrolment is busy. Photo: Mike Smith

By Mike Smith - Contributor