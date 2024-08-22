Trust praises students and staff for hard work following GCSE results

After much hard work studying and preparing, students at the school, which is part of Windsor Academy Trust, are collecting a set of strong GCSE results and getting ready to take their next steps in their educational journey.

Subjects that saw particular success included Chemistry, Physics, and Spanish. In technical and vocational courses students did especially well in Health and Social Care in iMedia.

Windsor High School students are now looking forward to progressing onto their chosen further education institutions, with many remaining at the school’s Sixth Form to study for A Levels and vocational qualifications.

While all students have done incredibly well, there are some standout individual achievements. These include:

Glenda Cheung who achieved nine GCSEs at grade 9 and one at grade 7.

Joshua Newton-Santiago who achieved eight GCSEs at grade 9 and one at grade 8.

Nasma Abdo who achieved six GCSEs at grade 9, two at grade 8 and one Distinction*.

Collecting GCSE results today, Joshua, said: “I have had an amazing five years at Windsor High School and Sixth Form. I am grateful for the support my teachers have given me and all the hard work has paid off! I am so proud to have been Head Boy at Windsor during Year 11, which has also helped me achieve my best.”

Stephen Lanckham, Headteacher at Windsor High School and Sixth Form, said: “We are thrilled with yet another set of amazing outcomes for our young people. Congratulations must go to all our students and the staff who have worked tirelessly to secure this success and ensure that all our students progress onto their destinations of choice. We wish them every success for the future. This has yet again been another exceptional year for the school.”

Dawn Haywood, Chief Executive Officer at Windsor Academy Trust, said: “I am delighted to see students from across the Windsor Academy Trust family achieve such strong results in their GCSEs today. I couldn’t be prouder of our students and our staff who have worked so hard for these successes.”

Join us at our Open Events to explore Windsor High School and Sixth Form for Year 7 admissions in September 2025. Discover our vibrant learning environment and meet our staff. For more information, please visit: windsorhighschool.org.uk

Submitted by Windsor Academy Trust