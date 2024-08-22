Students embark on flourishing futures, following fantastic GCSE results day

The academy, part of Ormiston Academies Trust, is incredibly proud of its students, many of whom are now looking forward to progressing onto their A Levels at the academy.

There has been much to celebrate, some of the individual standout achievements include:

Roksana Wildera who successfully achieved grade 9s in English, mathematics, science, business, computer science and an 8 in geography.

Maheen Imran who achieved a grade 9 in French, history, biology, chemistry, and physics.

Santosh Dhirwan who secured a 9 in mathematics, science and business.

Tanpreet Kaur Gill who received a grade 9 in English and grade 8s in biology, chemistry and French.

George Salter Academy is at the heart of its community, raising aspirations by supporting individual needs, whilst stretching and providing challenge for all students. By being part of Ormiston, the academy strives to ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their background, by providing the best learning environments both inside and outside the classroom.

Rupi Bellingham, Head of School at George Salter Academy, said: “We have had a fantastic time celebrating as a community today. Our students have been so pleased with their results and we are beyond proud of everything they have achieved.

“They have been such a special cohort and I’m very much looking forward to watching them all continue to flourish.”

By Rachael Dillon - Contributor