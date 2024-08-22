Strong GCSE results at Stourbridge school

Top grades this year go to Aavai Kandola who has achieved an incredible 8 Grade 9s, and a Grade 8 in Chinese. Beyond his studies, Aavai played rugby for OSH representing the school in the National Vase competition, and in Year 11 managed to go on pilgrimage to the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Many congratulations to him!

Equally impressive are hockey player and CCF cadet Hayden Franks who achieved an impressive 7 Grade 9s and a Grade 7, and teammate Kieran O’Reilly has gained 6 Grade 9s, 1 Grade 8 and 2 Grade 7s. Trombone player, cadet, sportsman and all-rounder Dominic Woodley achieves 6 Grade 9s and 3 Grade 8s. Footballer Alex Peters takes home 5 Grade 9s, 2 Grade 8s and 2 Grade 7s. Pianist and Maths whizz Christophe Cheung achieves 4 Grade 9s, 3 Grade 8s and a Grade 7 to complement his merit in the Maclaurin Maths Olympiad.

Students celebrate their results. Photo: Old Swinford Hospital

Headmaster Paul Kilbride congratulates students and says: “These results bear witness to the hard work and talent of our pupils and our teachers. This year’s GCSE cohort has managed to post a very impressive set of GCSE results and win a national rugby trophy along the way, alongside their great achievements in all aspects of school life. I know I speak for all of my colleagues here at OSH when I tell our pupils how proud of them we all are, and how we wish them every success for the future.”

Submitted by Old Swinford Hospital