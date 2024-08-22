Stourbridge deputy head congratulates class of '24 following excellent GCSE results

Congratulations to our high flyer, Luka Foley, who achieved a magnificent eight grade 9’s and one grade 8.

Other high achieving students included:

Aleeza Akhtar, who achieved one grade 9, one grade 8, four grade 7's and three grade 6's

Muneeb Razak, who achieved three grade 8’s, three grade 7’s and three grade 6’s.

A special mention to students who made excellent progress: Alexandra, Aaliya, Douglas, Shifa, Archie, Maaida and Naqib.

Deputy Headteacher, Oliver Harris, said of the results: “I would like to congratulate the class of 2024 for their hard work and excellent results. I am proud of all of our students, including those who have overcome challenges and have proved that anything is possible. I wish every student the best of luck as they continue their education and in their future lives.”

By Ellie Harthill - Contributor