School delighted to celebrate the success of this year’s exam results

Special congratulations go to Sharandeep Kaur, who achieved an amazing Progress 8 score, attaining almost four grades higher in every single subject compared to her government target.

Our students who did particularly well this year include:

Sharandeep: Three 9's, Four 8's, Three 7's

Maisy: Three 9's, Three 8's, Two 7's

Alexandra: Two 9's, Five 8's, Two 7's

Lexie: One 9, Seven 8's

The Headteacher, Mr Sutton, commented: "We are so proud that all of the efforts and hard work put in by students has been recognised with some fantastic grades. Results continue to get better and better year on year and validate our ‘Good’ Ofsted grading that we received last year"

Well done everyone and good luck for the next stage in your education.

By Ellie Hartill - Contributor